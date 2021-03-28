During a long hospital stay in 2001, when Sharon Stone was being treated for a stroke and subarachnoid hemorrhage that had bled his brain, head, and spine, writes that he received a visit from his grandmother Lela, who had died 30 years ago.

“This is where it gets weird,” Stone writes in his new memoir, The beauty of living twice, which Knopf will publish next Tuesday. Lela came to convey a warning: “Whatever you do, don’t move your neck.”

It is one of several scenes in his life that Stone, the 63-year-old star of movies like Low Instincts, casino and Quick and deadly, relates with frankness and sarcastic humor.

Despite her long Hollywood career playing fatal and mysterious women -even in recent TV series like Mosaic and Ratched-, his memoirs are a more episodic account of his life and his upbringing. Particularly from her youth in modest Meadville, Pennsylvania, and from the indelible yet troubled family that raised her there.

Sharon Stone in “Ratched”, one of the most recent works of the actress.

As he explained in an interview last February, “I think the goal of my book is to narrate a pretty normal life. I don’t think my life is exceptional, except that I ended up being a movie star. This book could be written by many other people who grew up in a small town. “

It is a story that Stone often tells in relentless detail, beginning with the near death experience which helped inspire her to write the book. “After all this, I was able to breathe again,” he said. “He could speak again. And he was going to breathe and speak differently.”

He spoke in addition to the creation of The Beauty of Living Twice, of the personal experiences that she relates and of how it encouraged her to revalue herself. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.

-Why did you decide to write these memoirs?

-I went from one place to another trying to get my short stories published, and everyone told me that no one wanted to read short stories. I think what they really meant was that they wanted to get into my private life. I didn’t want to do that at the time. So my friend Kael (the writer J. Kael Weston), who wrote The Mirror Test, recommended that his editor Tim O’Connell of Knopf read it.

Meanwhile, I had written a letter to Janklow & Nesbit to find an agent. Then Knopf and another publisher started offering me offers. I thought I’d learn more from Sonny Mehta (the revered Knopf editor who died in 2019) and Tim. Sonny read my material and said he thought I was his next Irish storyteller.

-Did you have a particular writing process while you were working on it?

-When I was very close to doing it, I took two movies in New York and every day off I would go to Knopf and sit in an office to write. He would bring me some food, or ask for something, and spend five, eight, twelve, fifteen hours … And just write.

-Were you worried about being recognized in their offices?

-In the worst of winter it rained and snowed. I would go in there with my hat and my down coat, with my computer and my things. Nobody gave a (expletive) for me.

Sharon Stone with her sister Kelly, with whom she made the decision to bring to light one of the dark chapters of her life. / Photo: Wire Image / Daily Mail

-In the book you reveal a lot of very personal information about your family and your childhood, including details of how you and your sister, Kelly, were sexually abused by a grandfather. Did you discuss this with your surviving family members before publishing the book?

-My sister and I made the decision together. We spoke to my mother and she was very stoic at first, writing me a letter about how disconcerting all this information was. All the pious, horrified, “I don’t want to talk about it” stuff right out of the box.

So my sister was unloaded when my mother was staying with her and she had a breakthrough. When I finished the book, I read it to my mother for three days. I had the flu at the time. I was in bed and she got into bed with me while I finished the book, and then I recorded an hour and a half of their conversation.

So, I rewrote much of the book. It was then that I dedicated the book to her.

-Are you worried that people will find out these things about your life when the book is published?

-If you don’t, people will invent everything for you. I have lived an adult life in which people have invented my life. I’ve had quite a few tummy troubles awaiting the arrival of this book. Now I am going to step out into the most threatening, disturbing and psychologically aggressive period our world has been in since the 1960s and I am going to be vulnerable and open. I understand that I will come across a certain amount of all of that. But I don’t want to be defensive. I want to prepare to be open and present. Because that is the goal of my trip.

Around 2012, Sharon Stone began dating Argentine model Martín Mica. / AP Photo

-There are some violent scenes in the book – a neck injury he received in a riding accident as a teenager; the death of an uncle who slipped and died frozen – about which he finds ironic ways of writing. Where does it come from?

-I have a bit of a black comedy personality. I truly believe that we are destined to face life with a certain grace, and humor helps make that happen. I mean, I’ve had a unique opportunity in my career to play bad. When I was in school, my acting teacher made me study with a guy who taught you to explore your shadow. And I was very surprised when I looked good at myself.

I told myself: “Is that all? You’re not that bad.” I am not afraid of my shadow. Once you know the depth and breadth of your dark side … (On her phone the ringtone starts to sound Happyby Pharrell Williams. He dismisses the call and, after a laugh, resumes his answer.)

People keep coming to me for these roles because they think I’m good at it, and I think they think I like doing it. Actually, I don’t like doing it and I don’t want to keep doing it, without purpose. If I’m going to do something dark now, I need a reason other than just that it’s fun.

The monkey on the shoulder (an eccentricity favored by his character Lenore Osgood in the series of Netflix Ratched) I find it super fun. I told Ryan (Murphy, who developed the series), that we could remove the jumpsuit digitally, when the performance is over, and it would still be very interesting.

-Apart from the passages in the book in which he writes about his work in films such as Low instincts and casino, does not focus much on his film career. Why?

– (Pause) It’s not really what I was working on at the time. It just wasn’t part of what I really wanted to achieve.

Sharon Stone in “Low instincts”, a film whose filming recently recalled a certain burden of bitterness.

-Nor does he dwell much on his previous marriages. However, she says she had to sign a confidentiality agreement with her second husband, journalist Phil Bronstein.

-Yes, before we got married they asked me to sign a kind of confidentiality agreement.

-Was it an unusual arrangement?

-I would just say that you are a very intelligent guy, you are a journalist, and if you want to know something about that subject, I am sure you can find out for yourself.

-Do you plan to move away from acting to focus more on writing?

-Well, actually I have let go of my agents and management and all those people. Now I only want to be hired by the directors that I choose. I no longer want anything to be proposed to me. I don’t want them to give me to people because I can finance their movie. I don’t want to be sold. I don’t want other people to decide what material to watch or not. So I only accept offers directly.

-How will people approach you with these offers now?

-Most people know how to contact me. They can send things to my publicist, who forwards them to me. Of course, I am on Instagram. I’ve let people tell me all the reasons why I can’t work. I think 40 years too tall, too short, too fat, too thin, too blonde, too dark, too young, too old. Too much this, too much that … I am no longer interested in the reasons why I cannot call back. So, If a director wants me, specifically, he can find me.

This is how Sharon Stone was seen in 2001, shortly before suffering the stroke that put her on the brink of death. / AP Photo / Kim D. Johnson

-Does the title of your book refer to a personal sense of resurrection after having survived your health crisis in 2001?

-I had that white light experience on the operating table. And when you literally collapse on a table, you have to ask yourself some questions. I wanted to review my life and ask myself: ‘Why did you push yourself without listening? What part of your listening device was fractured or broken so badly that you couldn’t see where you were going? ‘

The book is one of the big questions. I’m not the kind of person who says “excuse me, pass me the envelope and let’s tear a little bit to see.” I’m the person who likes to blow up the envelope. I’m like, (explosion noise) boom! Push, look at the remains of it and you will see.

Dave Itzkoff, for The New York Times

Translation: Patricia Sar.

