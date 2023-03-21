Sharon Stone was surprised by publicly breaking down when she was collecting the Courage Award at a fundraising event in Beverly Hills, California, for women’s cancer research (An Unforguettable Evening from the Women’s Cancer Research Fund). The actress is not going through her best moment and she could not help crying when she told that she has lost half of her fortune due to the crisis that is affecting some American banks. However, the interpreter has assured that this situation will not prevent her from continuing to help those who need it most.

I don’t know anything about technology, but you can write a damn check. And right now, that’s also courage, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money on this banking thing and that doesn’t mean I can’t help,” she said through tears.

However, the economic loss is not the worst thing that has happened in recent times. Last February, his brother Patrick died at the age of 57 due to heart problems that he had been suffering for a long time. “This is not an easy time for any of us, but I tell you that I will not allow any politician to tell me what I can and cannot do, how I can and cannot live and what is the value of my life and what is not. . So get up, stand up and say what you’re worth. That is courage », he assured.

The life of the actress has been punctuated by major health problems. In 2021, her brother and her sister-in-law lost her son, only eleven months old, due to severe organ failure that she could not overcome. Sharon Stone was the baby’s godmother and she mourned for some time.

Before, she had been the one who had experienced serious setbacks. In 2001, a stroke caused memory loss, stuttering and hearing loss in one of her ears. Also, she had no feeling in her left leg from knee to hip. With effort, she regained basic skills such as speaking, walking and writing until she fully rejoined her professional career. She also revealed that she had to undergo breast reconstruction surgery after large tumors were discovered.