When it comes to unexpected loves in Hollywood, Sharon Stone (66 years old) and Kevin Costner (69 years old) seem to have taken center stage. The Governor’s Awards ceremony, held on November 17, witnessed the meeting between these two icons of 90s cinema, where, according to witnesses, “sparks flew.” The chemistry between them did not go unnoticed for the attendees, who assure that the connection was as evident as it was natural.

According to ‘InTouch’, the evening was full of flirtations between the actors. “They started with an informal chat, but Kevin displayed all his charm,” witnesses revealed to the media. The actress, known for her overwhelming personality, was not far behind and, laughing, gave him a smile and a wink that sealed the exchange of telephone numbers. The beginning of something more than a friendship?

Sharon and Kevin share not only a brilliant legacy in the industry, but also personal experiences marked by sentimental ups and downs. Both have gone through complicated divorces: Costner finalized his high-profile separation from Christine Baumgartner which included a controversial legal dispute for a large monthly support that was finally set at 58,000 euros. In the midst of that battle, Sharon left a message of support on her social networks, ironically remembering her own divorce from Phil Bronstein in 2004.

According to ‘Daily Mail’the closeness between them is not new, but this is the first time that they are seen in such a complicit dynamic. “They seemed to be really enjoying each other’s company,” a source told the outlet. Although Costner has been previously linked with other names in entertainment, such as the singer Jewel, the actor made it clear in an interview for ‘Life & Style’ that is “ready to get back to dating,” but with caution.









GTRES





For her part, Sharon has maintained a discreet profile regarding her love life in recent years, focusing on her career and her role as a mother. However, his charming attitude and spontaneity have been key in this apparent rapprochement with the protagonist of ‘Yellowstone’.

The Hollywood Hills won’t stop talking about the possible relationshipwhich many describe as a rebirth for both. “It’s a nice way to start a new chapter,” say those close to the actors. For now, neither Kevin nor Sharon have confirmed the rumors, but the spark they lit that night seems to have captured everyone’s attention. Will this be the beginning of a story worthy of a movie? Only time will tell.