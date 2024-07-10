American actress Sharon Stone has revealed that people have “taken advantage” of her financially while recovering from a near-fatal stroke. In 2001, the Basic Instinct star suffered a stroke that left her with a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from Hollywood for seven years to fully recover. “People took advantage of me during that time“, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had $18 million saved up from all my success, but when I went back to check my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone—everything was in other people’s names. I had no money.”

Despite the difficulties, The 66-year-old actress has chosen to focus on the positive aspects. “I decided to stay present and let go. I decided not to hold on to the disease, bitterness or anger,” she explained. “If you bite the seed of bitterness, it will never leave you. But if you keep the faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, now I live for joy. I live for purpose.” .

The stroke radically changed the way Stone’s brain functioned.. “A Buddhist monk told me I was reincarnated in my own body. I had a near-death experience and then they brought me back. I had bleeding in my brain for nine days and my brain was pushed forward. It wasn’t sitting in my head where it used to be. And as that happened, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

Previously, Stone had revealed that doctors thought she was “faking” what turned out to be a brain hemorrhage resulting from a ruptured vertebral artery. In 2023, she told Vogue magazine: “They got lost with the first angiogram and decided I was faking it. My best friend convinced them to give me a second one and they found out I had a bleed in my brain, all over my subarachnoid space and my vertebral artery was ruptured. I would have died if they had sent me home.” The actress said she takes medication every day to deal with her stuttering and severe brain seizures. Sharon Stone currently serves on the board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation in the United States, which treats “devastating brain and spinal conditions.”