At the age of 63, Sharon Stone decided not to shut up anything and in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice (The beauty of living twice), the actress brings to light the dark side of Hollywood stardom and shows a reality in which sexual harassment and abuse abound of which she was also a victim.

Also, take out the washcloths in the sun and remember how they tricked her into filming the famous scene from Low instincts, the film that launched her to fame, where she crosses her legs in front of a group of policemen.

Of the many sexual predators the movie industry seems to have, Stone doesn’t put everyone in the same bag and rescues the attitude of some film executives and co-stars, for example, Michael Douglas, with whom he shared a cast in Low instincts. However, the actress reported that an anonymous producer pressured her to have sex with an actor to “generate more chemistry” in the movie they were filming.

Low instincts. Sharon Stone in the most famous scene of the film and that, according to account, she filmed deceived.

Stone’s book will be available in bookstores and in on-line from next March 30. In her memoirs, the actress reviews a number of unpleasant situations that he had to live, linked to sexual harassment, throughout his 40-year career.

Among the episodes Sharon recounts in the book is that of a director who constantly demanded that she sit on his lap, for example.

Sharon pays special attention to Low instincts and the circumstances in which the film was shot. “Until then I was “nobody” in Hollywood and I fought a lot to get the role that 12 other actresses had already been offered before. Only then did director Paul Verhoeven and Michael Douglas decide to try me out, “he wrote.

“During years, I got beaten up doing a bunch of shitty movies and I was already 32 years old, “he recalls.” It was my 18th movie. “

Filming was not easy for Stone. Regarding the famous scene in which her character strategically spreads her legs and it is seen that she does not have underwear, in the middle of a police interrogation, the actress assures that she was tricked into filming it.

Sharon Stone. The actress tells of several unpleasant attitudes that she experienced throughout her 40-year career.

The fact of not wearing underwear to film the scene, according to the actress, was not voluntary. To get it removed, they told him that white reflected light and that was why the shot was going to be ruined. They also assured him that his private parts would not be seen in the film. But it was all a hoax.

When the actress saw the result, in a room full of agents and lawyers who had little to do with the project, she realized what had really happened. “This is how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time. It was my private parts and me, up there, “he said.

Furious, Stone tells in her book that she immediately went to the projection booth and slapped the director. Then she left the room, got in her car, and called her lawyer, Marty Singer, who told her that the film couldn’t be released like this and that she could get a court order to rate it X. “It was 1992, not now, when we see erect penises on Netflix”, clarifies.

Finally, Sharon relates that she chose to do the scene because “it was correct for the movie and for the character and because, after all, it was already done.”

The actress acknowledges that during the recording of Low instincts had horrible nightmares and what the whole process “was scary”. “Do you have any idea how many people have seen the movie in the last twenty-odd years? Think about it. It’s about more than just taking a look at my skirt,” Stone writes.

The film became a success and later many other films arrived such as Casino, Gloria, The Muse Y Lovelace, where Sharon was able to continue showing that she is an actress who can face any character.

