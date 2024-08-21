Sharon Murder, Witness Contradicted by Cameras. What’s the 76-Year-Old Hiding?

After almost a month since the murder of Sharon Verzeniwhich occurred on the night of July 30th in Island Triplets in the Bergamo area, there is still no significant breakthrough in the investigation. The boyfriend of the 33-year-old barmaid stabbed to death has been interrogated twice for hours and the prosecutors exclude his involvement. Even from the statements made by the other relatives nothing particular emerged. The novelty concerns the testimony of a man who lives a few meters from the crime scene and who has changed his story, he is a 76-year-old with a criminal record. Initially – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – he had declared that he was sleeping.

But then, faced with a video showing him on the balconychanged his version. “I was on the balcony smoking,” he told the prosecutors and Il Corriere reports, “but I I didn’t see anyonemaybe he didn’t notice a person on a bicycle, a lot of people pass by here”. But the investigators they are convinced that he may have seen the murderer himself. And there are also those who think that the killer’s DNA is not on Sharon’s body. The autopsy results speak of an attack without contact other than that of the murder weapon. And so DNA sampling of the inhabitants may have been useless. The murder weapon was also not found. The ten objects seized during the searches are incompatible with the wounds on Sharon’s body. The trail relating to the victim’s approach to Scientology. The cost of enrolling in that course had created tension in the family.