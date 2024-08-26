Sharon Murder, Sergio Ruocco’s Brother Speaks of “Secret Messages Someone Wrote to Her”

The murder of Sharon Verzeni remains a mystery. Almost a month has passed since that dramatic night of July 30th when the 33 year old barmaid of Island Triplets in the Bergamo area she left home for a walk at midnight and never returned: killed in the street by stabbing. But by whom? There is no breakthrough in the investigation, it still remains the identity of the killer is unknown. The victim’s partner, Sergio Ruoccocontinues to be interrogated in the barracks, investigators suspect that know more than he saysbut brother Mirko assures: “Sergio is calmif one is not guilty why should he have any problems? In the end – explains Mirko Ruocco to Il Messaggero – he is always under the command of the Carabinieri. Then it is true that he’s a bit of a closed person, he doesn’t talk much“.

Sharon’s partner’s brother then dwells on the victim’s pcwhich the investigators do not find. “I don’t know – Mirko Ruocco continues to Il Messaggero – if he owned one. Of course, if he had it, it could be a valuable help in the investigation. Maybe the investigators will find messages that someone might have written to her. Maybe it would contain some evidence, it could be that a person made advances towards her. At least, that’s what we think. She worked in a bar in Brembate, in contact with many people, it’s not excluded that someone tried it on with her. Or, unfortunately for her, that night while she was walking she ran into a scoundrel who crossed her path”.

“Sergio now – concludes his brother – back to workat least that way he can distract himself, as I always tell him. Until they find who did it, it will continue like this. And let’s hope that soon there will be a culprit. For Sergio, for Sharon’s parents and for justice”. In the meantime they arrive at one hundred people listened to from the Bergamo prosecutor’s office, while there are ten witnesses identified also thanks to the cameras in the area. One of them said he saw a person cleaning the street. If the circumstance were confirmed, it would be a not insignificant detail: the crime scene was not immediately isolated? A new detail that could prove decisive.