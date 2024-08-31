Sharon Murder, Two Witnesses Speak Out: “This Is How We Arrested the Killer”

“The only regret is not having been able to do something to save Sharon. If we had been closer to the murder site, perhaps we could have saved her.” This is the story told Republic of the two young Italians of Moroccan origin who with their testimony have given decisive help in getting to the murderer of Sharon Verzieritelling the police about the man of African origin on a bicycle that they had met on the night of the murder.

That night? “I’m training for the Italian kickboxing title, I have the match on September 21st. He plays football in the first division. That evening we went out very late as usual to train – they said – It was more or less midnight, we were in Chignolo near the pharmacy and in front of the cemetery where we stopped to do some push-ups. At that point two North Africans passed by on bicycles, then a third. He made an impression on us, because he was a bit strange. He had a bandana on his head and a hat, a backpack and glasses. He stared at us for a long time and then made a face. We had never seen him before”.

“We told them about that boy when we were called to the police station. We were surprised, we never thought that he could be the murderer – they added – Even though it was clear that he was someone who was not well. We still felt a great relief, because we had not heard anything more about the investigation. Now we feel proud to have been useful to identify the killer. The only regret we have left is that we couldn’t do something about it. Sharon. Not having been closer to Via Castegnate. In that case, perhaps we could have saved her. Maybe the killer saw an easy prey, like those two kids he wanted to attack. When he crossed paths with us, instead, he just looked at us badly and went on”.