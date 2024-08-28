Sharon Murder, the Trail Leading to the Old Job. The Man on the Bike is the Superwitness

A month has now passed since that tragic night of July 30th, Sharon Verzeni she was stabbed to death Island Triplets in the Bergamo area, but there is still no trace of the killer of the 33-year-old barmaid. The prosecutors have managed to identify the man filmed by the cameras in the area that runs through bikes the street where the girl was killed, in against traffic. For the prosecutors, however, he was not the killer, “even if in any case he must have seen or heard something“, being right there in those dramatic moments. Sergio RuoccoSharon’s boyfriend, explains that he has some suspicions, even if vague. Like Sharon’s father, Bruno, who said that it was someone who didn’t know her well: “If Bruno had someone in mind, he would have told the police and everything would probably already be over. He, we, hope it is someone Sharon doesn’t know. And that’s what we think. We can’t understand otherwise who could have wanted to harm her.“.

“The only thing I could think of – Ruocco tells La Repubblica – is some customers at the bar where she worked, which bothered her, but he never told me anything. At first he went in the afternoon, then in the last two months in the morning. Maybe they mistook her for someone else“. The attack, however, seemed to be aimed precisely at killing: “But it seems really impossible to me that no camera captured itthat there is no image. Maybe they still have to finish watching all the videos and sooner or later something will come out. Maybe someone saw it but might be afraid to say it“. The trail that leads to the old work also emerges beauticianwe also try to investigate on possible ex-clients of the girl. But Ruocco plays down this hypothesis: “He never told me about advances“. Then he reiterates his position: “I don’t need a lawyer. I want to help with the investigation.”