Sharon murder, the silhouette of the man on the bike in the wrong direction and the inspection. The latest on the investigations

The days go by but Sharon Verzeni’s killer has not been foundthe prosecutors, almost a month after the murder of the 33-year-old from Terno d’Isola in the Bergamo area, stabbed to death on the night of July 30, still I am unable to rule out any possibility. This suggests a path that has not yet been explored but which is emerging with force: he may have been a professional hitman, Why he knew where and how to strike. Yesterday there was the first inspection at the victim’s house. Fourteen minutes – reports La Repubblica – for recover evidently something very personal of the victim and seek confirmation of the words of his companion Sergio Ruoccowho continues to say he is “serene” about his position.

We are also looking for the murder weapon through fields and paths near the villa where Sharon lived with her boyfriend. Knife hunt, “of good size“, with which Sharon was killed. Among the ten blades already seized, – continues La Repubblica – there does not appear to be the murder weapon. Which will probably be searched for with tools such as the metal detector. The prosecutors also listened to the relatives of the victims, Mario Ruoccofather of Sharon’s partner Sergio opens a new possible scenario: “For me it was someone I met at the bar who got rejected.“.

In the meantime it has been discovered the author of the anonymous letter who quoted Cain: it is Giusi Previtali, maternal aunt and godmother of the victim. We continue to search for the silhouettes still without identity captured by the cameras of Via Castegnate, in particular that of the man on the bike which, according to investigators, was seen by a resident of the area, who however, due to his alleged reticence, is investigated for false testimony.