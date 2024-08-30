Sharon Verzeni, the alleged murderer is the man on the bicycle caught on camera. Stopped, he confesses: “Killed for no reason”

The Carabinieri of Bergamo have carried out an arrest issued by the PM Emanuel Marchisio against a man accused of the murder of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old killed during the night between July 29th and 30th in Terno d’Isola. He is a thirty-one-year-old Italian, unemployed, who was identified as the subject filmed by the video surveillance systems while he was on board a bicycle and quickly moved away from the crime scene of the murder on Via Castegnate.

The alleged murderer of Sharon Verzeni allegedly killed her in aextemporaneous actionapparently without any reason. The attack would therefore not be linked to an attempted robbery or another reason. The 31-year-old with several previous convictions – from what we understand – would be suffering from some psychic fragility and explained to investigators that “he felt the urge to stab, he felt the need to perform this act“.

According to the Bergamo prosecutor’s office, Sharon Verzeni found herself “in the wrong place at the wrong time“. To his murderer, who made a full confessionhe comes disputed there premeditation. In fact, Moussa Sangare “he left the house with 4 knives and therefore the clear objective – as from what he declared – of going to hit someone”, explained the acting prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota in the ongoing press conference.

Words from Sharon Verzeni’s parents

“A month after our daughter’s death, today’s news has saddened us lift because it also sweeps away all the speculations that have been made on the life of Sharon and Sergio. We want theabsurd death by Sharon let it not be in vain and provoke greater sensitivity in everyone to the issue of the safety of our lives”. This was stated by father of the 33 year old killed in Terno d’Isola, Bruno Verzenireading outside the family villa in Bottanuco a short statement written after the news of the arrest of a 31-year-old, who confessed to the murder.We entrust ourselves to Godto help us and Sergio to living with our pain and with the thought of what our daughter has suffered in these moments”, concludes the family’s statement, read by Mr. Verzeni, accompanied to the press conference by his wife and children.

There was no shortage of thanks towards the police: “First of all, we thank the carabinieri and the power of attorney of the Republic of Bergamo for the competence and tenacity they have demonstrated”. A heartfelt thanks also to “our lawyers who with their precious advice and their closeness have supported us in this painful period. Thanks to those who have witnessed and they allowed us to get to today’s result.”

Two fundamental testimonies

In the short statement read, Sharon Verzeni’s father seems to allude to the “only useful statements for the purpose of identification” of the murderer, provided by two foreign citizens. Acting prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota also said: “The only collaborative and spontaneous statements we have had were those made by the two foreigners.”

The two witnesses had presented themselves voluntarily at the barracks two weeks ago to report other suspicious elements. Reconstructing their movements during the night, the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Bergamo reconstructed that the two must have been stumbled upon the man on the bicycle sped down Via Castegnate immediately after the murder of Sharon Verzeni.

The two were then called back together and have “confirmed the data by providing us with a description” of the 31-year-old, identified only yesterday, after being tracked down on the street in Chignolo d’Isola and taken to the police station as a witness.

Who is the alleged murderer of Sharon Verzeni?

Is called Moussa Sangarethe 31-year-old arrested tonight for the murder of Sharon Verzeni. Born in Milan, he reportedly lived in Suisio, a town in the Bergamo area, just five kilometers from Terno d’Isola. In addition to psychiatric problems that seems to have, the man is also investigated for mistreatment of his mother and sister. He allegedly pointed a knife at the latter in particular. Since the complaint was filed, the man no longer lives with the two women.

Moussa Sangare indicated to the investigators the place in which he had abandoned the murder weapon and clothes and the shoes he was wearing the night of the murder. The knife, Rota explained in the conference, “we believe is the murder weapon”, because compatible “in length and width of the blade” with the wounds on Sharon’s body. He was found buried near the Adda in MedolagoThe 31-year-old also threw a bag (recovered by divers) into the river containing his clothes, shoes and three other knives of the same type as the murder weapon.

The alleged dynamics of the murder

It is still unclear what happened that night: Sangare had four knives in total and, before targeting Verzeni, he allegedly even 15-16 year old kids were threatenedpointing one of the cutting weapons he had at them. He himself reported this to the investigators.

Before the two boys, according to what the 31-year-old confessed, Sangare had “identified a person, to whom he did not appear to have made any threats”. Then the encounter with the two teenagers on the street, towards whom he desisted and, then, the one with Sharon Verzeni. When he met her on Via Castegnate, the man was coming from the opposite direction, “evidently he decided to turn around and follow the victim up to the moment of the attack“, which was not captured on camera. The 33-year-old was stabbed four times.

Sharon Verzeni Murder, Lawyer Sangare Speaks Out: “It’s Likely to Be a Psychiatric Problem”

“It is very likely that there is a psychiatric problem, even if it is a premature discussion and it will be a topic to be explored further with consultations and a possible request for an expert opinion, but this is nevertheless a very relevant aspect”. The lawyer explained James Butj, legal of Moussa Sangarearrested for the murder of Sharon Verzeni. The defense attorney clarified that the 31-year-old, during the confession interrogation, continued to reiterate that it was “an act that not even he could explain, something senseless, without explanations or motivations”.

The lawyer specified that at the moment he cannot say whether in Sangare’s past whether or not there were any hospitalizations or psychological or psychiatric evaluations. “I am not aware of it, I cannot say, because I have not yet had access to the documents.” He cannot say, given the current state of the documents, whether with regard to the alleged mistreatment of his mother and sister “there was still only the complaint and at what stage the proceedings were.” The defense attorney also explained that the 31-year-old, when questioned, made no mention of taking alcohol or drugs. “His gesture should not have been due to these things – added the lawyer – it was a senseless thing, of which even he does not know the motivation”.