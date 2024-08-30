Sharon Verzeni’s Femicide, the Controversy After the Lega’s Words

Following the news of the arrest of Blood Moussathe murderer of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old stabbed to death for no apparent reason between 28 and 19 July in Terno d’Isola (Bergamo), the leader of the League Matthew Salvini commented: “Moussa Sangare, of North African origin and Italian citizenship, arrested, suspected of having murdered poor Sharon. I hope that clarity will be shed as soon as possible and, in case of guilt, an exemplary sentence, without discounts. Congratulations to the Carabinieri!”.

Words that immediately made the opposition rise up. “Obviously Matteo Salvini has already sentenced Moussa Sangare’s guilt, asking for an exemplary punishment, that is, an enhanced one? What is horrible in his post is the attempt to accredit an ethnic origin of the femicide”, he says Luana Zanellaleader of the Green and Left Alliance in the Chamber. And harshly adds: “This is unacceptable because it totally and culpably denies the transversality of a phenomenon that does not concern social classes, skin color, state borders and that most of the time arises within family nuclei. Too often the male killer is a husband, companion, partner”.

Senator Claudio Borghi from the Carroccio also intervenes on the news story and the information about the arrest of the Italian citizen, but of African origins: “Oh, we have newspapers that for once tell us the nationality of a criminal. He is ITALIAN (written in capital letters). His name is Moussa Sangaré”, he writes on X.

In a more direct way, however, also Laura Ravettohead of the party’s Equal Opportunities department, talks about today’s arrest and the death of Sharon Verzeni: “The man suspected of killing Sharon has been identified as a 31-year-old born in Milan, of foreign origin, and with proven mental problems. The young woman is said to have lost her life at the hands of this alleged murderer, apparently without reason. A tragic episode that must make us reflect. Are these really the new Italians we aspire to?”.