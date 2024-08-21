Verzeni Femicide, Terno d’Isola: the mother of the victim’s boyfriend, Maria Rosa Sabadini will be questioned by investigators

After 7 hours of questioning of the parents of Sharon Verzenithe 33 year old stabbed to death during the night between 29th and 30th July in Terno d’Isola (Brescia), now it’s Maria Rosa Sabadini’s turn, mother of the victim’s partnerSergio Ruocco. According to the Carabinieri of Bergamo, the woman could be a person informed about the facts. The son, Ruocco, not under investigation and already interviewed three times by investigators, has made himself available to provide further statements: he would do anything to help find whoever killed his girlfriend.

In this yellow where nothing comes back, the investigations continue in an attempt to seek new insights from listening to people close to the young barmaid stabbed during a night walk in the town where she lived with her partner with whom she had attended a pre-marital course. parentsinterviewed yesterday, Tuesday 20 August, did not give statements to journalists and it is not known what they said during the interviews with the investigators. The only one who said something was Sharon Verzeni’s brother (questioned on Monday). He told several newspapers that the sister and her boyfriend never argued and that he trusts Ruocco.

There would also be what many have defined as a super witnessthat is, a 76-year-old criminal who could have seen something from the balcony of his home (since he was smoking right there on the night of the 33-year-old’s murder). Instead, he didn’t see anything.

