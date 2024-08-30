Sharon Murder, the Superwitness: “The Man Who Disappeared That Evening Was Wearing a Yellow Shirt. I Would Know Him”

Of the killer of Sharon Verzeni there is no trace and not even the murder weapon has been found. It has now been exactly one month since the murder of the 33 year old Island Triplets in the Bergamo area and the investigations are not focusing on a single lead, but remain vast and all the hypotheses are still on the table. The confirmation comes from the Bergamo prosecutor Maria Cristina Rotathe deputy awaiting the new prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli. “We have reasons – Rota explains to Il Corriere della Sera – to be moderately optimistic to arrive at a solution to the case in a short time. But at this time, please, let us work”. As for the position of Sharon’s partner, Sergio Ruocco, repeatedly summoned by the Carabinieri and at the centre of media attention, it is clear.

“The companion – he says – was heard as a person informed about the facts and that is how it is today. The numerous summonses were dictated by the need to participate in activities that required access to his home. At present there are no elements that could change his position”. Rota also sends a message to the residents of Terno: “The population should not be alarmedto the point of changing their lifestyle. The territory is sufficiently controlled by the police forces”. But precisely Ruocco contests the timing of the investigations regarding the search for the murder weapon. The knife hunt in the village was only conducted yesterday in a thorough manner.

“It seems a little late to me– says Ruocco – it should have been done before. It seems that before they had more urgent things to check, it’s not my job and I can’t judge”. The investigations are therefore continuing on several fronts: from the crime that matured in the victim’s relational sphere, to the action of a drifting that orbits in the undergrowth of the pushers of Piazza 7 Aprile. And among these they are also looking for the 35 year old that a local shopkeeper spoke about. “That evening he was wearing a yellow or orange shirt. If there are images – says the superwitness – I could recognize it“.