Sharon Livier López Lastra has become quite a sensation in the different social mediawhere he has been in charge of delighting his followers in each of his publications where he has shown part of his daily life and different aspects of his work and participation in different projects.

Sharon López is a young woman who has gained great popularity in social media where she shares her sensual photographs, but not only that, she is also a model who has worked in different music videos, in addition to being a piercer and body modifier, where she has been in charge of putting piercings.

Sharon López steals the look with spectacular lingerie/Photo: Instagram

The 25-year-old is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and has known how to show off her best curves in each of her publications, she has even launched her own page on onlyfans where he has shown his measurements 94-65-102 in hot sessions, delighting his followers.

We recommend you read

on this occasion Sharon Lopez She turned on social networks showing her spectacular figure and beauty by sharing a couple of photos wearing a spicy lingerie set In a red corset and dental floss thong, and wearing a Christmas hat revealing her best curves and attributes, receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise did not wait.