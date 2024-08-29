Sharon Murder, Suspicions on a Pizza Chef Who Disappeared Immediately After the Murder

More than a month after the murder of Sharon Verzeni investigations continue and testimonies accumulate. An aspect emerges that deserves to be explored further: the possibility that the murder was not premeditated and that the drug trail could play a central role in this tragic story.

There are many elements that lead us to suppose that the trend of the drug debt could be a plausible motive in this mystery. The last testimony of the young manager of a takeaway pizza place who told of a group of young people, mostly North Africans, who frequented the square with quarrelsome and violent behavior, fully supports this investigative lead.

This testimony highlights a context of degradation and excesses, which does not necessarily concern a well-structured criminal organization. The fights between them, accompanied by acts of vandalismseem to be a sign of social unease as well as of actual drug dealing activity.

In addition, traders in the area confirmed that they saw knives in the hands of the group members. The hypothesis that the attack was Verzeni it was a pusher begins to appear more convincing especially considering that the murder does not have the characteristics of a premeditated murder. Sharon was not hit in vital parts that would have undoubtedly led to her death but in the back and above all whoever hit Sharon did it in a confused manner leaving the poor girl still alive and with her cell phone at her disposal.

And in fact, the girl managed to alert the emergency services by explaining with the last thread of her voice that she had been stabbed without, however, revealing the name of her murderer. It is clear that Sharon he did not know the name of his murderer and that it was undoubtedly a subject outside the girl’s circle of acquaintances and friends.

The way in which Sharon was hit could suggest more a warning than an actual execution. It seems to be more of an extemporaneous event, arising from a sudden conflict related to money issues rather than a premeditated plan. And what if Sharon had taken to the streets to buy drugs for herself or for someone who had commissioned it? That is a place where, all the inhabitants of Terno D’Isola know, it is perpetrated an activity of drug dealing agreement and especially at night.

So, the motive for the attack is to be found in a small drug debt? The fear that has invaded the community after Sharon’s murder has led to a decrease in the presence of people in the square, a clear sign of how terror can influence daily life. However, it is essential to analyze the situation with clarity: degradation and violence are not necessarily the result of criminal planning, but can be the result of a context of hardship and social isolation.

At the moment Sharon was stabbed, the cameras in the area, about 150 m from the crime scene, filmed the passage of a man on a bicycle who was riding the wrong way down the street where the murder took place. According to investigators, he could be the key witness in the mystery because, according to their reconstruction, at 00:50 in via Castegnate there were only three people: victimThe killer And the man on the bikethe cameras show little more than a silhouette of him, a grainy image that does not allow us to clearly recognise his face.

Yet there is a person, a resident of that street, who could help the investigators identify him but who claims not to have seen anything despite the video cameras having immortalized him while from the balcony of his house he follows with his gaze the mysterious cyclist who is moving away. For this reason he is now under investigation for false testimony.

Another mystery within the mystery surrounding the death of certainly raises many suspicions. Sharon: a foreign man, a Maghrebian boy from the Maghreb of North Africa, probably Egyptian, who had been working in Terno D’isola for a few months, has been reported to have left Terno D’isola for about 3 weeks. pizza chef. His employer stated that for about three weeks he suddenly stopped showing up at work. No warning, no communication, it just seems to be escaped.

*Lawyer and criminologist