Being a proud mother. It was her big dream. Where Sharon used to be radiant in life, she is now lifeless in bed. Waiting for her mind to say it’s time to go. A choice? No, she didn’t. Her illness has determined that the life of the Amersfoort woman ends at the age of 32. “That my 87-year-old grandfather cried and said that I go before him, came in.”
Jeroen van der Veer
