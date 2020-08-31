On the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, daughter Sharmistha sent a last tweet to the father in an emotional tweet. He wrote in the tweet, ‘I salute everyone. Baba, through the lines of your favorite poet, is telling everyone your last good bye. You spent your life serving the people in the service of the nation. I consider birth as your daughter to be my good fortune.Pranab Mukherjee, who was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the former President and the country’s highest civilian honor, died on Monday at the age of 84. His son Abhijeet Mukherjee gave this information by tweeting. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 after being found corona positive. He underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot that had formed in his brain, since which time he was on ventilator.

13th President of the country from July 2012 to July 2017

Pranab Mukherjee, one of the most powerful Congress leaders, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor by the Modi government last year. He was the 13th President of the country from July 2012 to July 2017. Mukherjee, a veteran Congress leader, took part in one of its programs as a keynote speaker at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Nagpur in 2018. This also made Congress uncomfortable.

Step into politics through Congress in 1969

Born on 1 December 1935 in Mirati village in West Bengal’s Virbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee entered the political world through Congress in 1969. The same year he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He was counted among the trusted allies of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from this, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. Apart from this, he was also elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Jangipur seat in West Bengal in 2004 and 2009. He was also a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years.