Sharm el-Sheikh (Al-Ittihad)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Union Emirates Camel Racing, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation of Camel Racing, the second race for Arab camels for the 2021 season in Sharm El Sheikh in South Sinai in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The race, which took place on the grounds of Sharm el-Sheikh Square, took place over a period of 30 lanes, with the participation of purebred camels owned by members of the Egyptian tribes from the northern and southern Sinai governorates, Ismailia, New Valley, Suez, Sharkia, Luxor, Minya and Sohag.

Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai, announced that this race is a continuation of a series of races that began in Sharm el-Sheikh, as the city receives monthly hybrids from all Egyptian governorates to compete, stressing that the festival is a holiday for all camel people in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Fouda thanked the leadership, government and people of the UAE for their continuous support, which he described as helping to further prosperity in all fields, pointing out that the cooperation of Egypt and the UAE helped greatly in revitalizing camel races on the land of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said: The sport of camel racing has succeeded in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh attracting hundreds of camel owners from all governorates of Egypt.

Adding: The coming period will witness more achievements in the development of the camel race track, by adding a horse racing track, an integrated heritage village, and a distinguished hospitality site to receive guests during the events.

The Governor of South Sinai said: The construction of camel racing fields is underway in South Sinai by developing Nuweiba Square to become a camel training field.

Major General Mahmoud Al-Soliya, head of Sharm el-Sheikh, said: The race field has become one of the most important projects in the city that has priority and interest, indicating that the field is equipped with a race track, start gates, a referee room, monitoring and waiting areas for camels, an equipped platform and a reception hall, which are efforts made by the state as a basic infrastructure to contribute. In the success of this sport.

Eid Hamdan, President of the Egyptian Federation for Camel Racing, said: The revival of camel breeding and the return to interest in camel races were behind these races as well as placing Egypt on the Arab camel sport map, and Egyptian camels were able to break the timing and prepare to compete in any championship that Egypt represents.

Dr. Mahdi Al-Bayadi, tournament director, said: The tournament runs took place over 30 laps, and the names of the winners of the first 10 first places in each half were announced.

Harb al-Muzaini, one of the senior owners, said: They value all the attention from the state in them, which has brought them back to care and breeding camels.

Khalil Abu Akfa, a senior camel breeder, noted that it is noticeable that after the racing events, the value of camels increased to double, and they had a market, bought and sold, and the owners were competing to buy them.