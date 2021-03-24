One of the urban legends The most celebrated about New York tells that there are crocodiles in its sewers, in its depths. Nobody has seen them, but what does that matter in a legend.

They say that there were people who had them in the bathtub on the floor and then, seeing what the matter was about, that the alligators, with few caresses, got rid of them down the toilet. Despite being a difficult question from the physical point of view, there is the magical thinking and the alternate reality.

Although nothing is known about urban crocodiles, although figuratively there is a lot of reptile loose, New York has revealed the shark black market, aquatic vertebrates less prone to napping and also highly feared for their voracity.

Black market for sharks. Photo: Michele Spatari / Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

The inspiration may be in Operation Thunder (1965), one of the James Bond films starring Sean Connery in which agent 007 manages to escape from the pool of sharks with which the rogue Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi) decorates his mansion.

Pets

Because this chronicle is not about fin traffic to make soup, as delicious as it is. The point is to flaunt sharks as pets. It is prestigious to see them swim in the private aquarium and to be seen by dinner guests.

The conversation about the diet of these pets is more than imaginable in a society and, above all, in a city so given to humanizing animals.

Now the judicial resolution of a case that started in 2017 has been known. Joshua Seguine, 40, of LaGrangeville, Dutchess County, about 75 miles from Manhattan, pleaded guilty a few days ago to illegal possession of seven of these fish, of a protected species, with the intention of make business with them. Marketed them by Internet.

In the United States, you can buy a shark online. Photo: AFP

According to a statement from the state attorney general, Letitia James, Seguine has been fined $ 5,000. The court sentenced him to probation, for which he was released from prison, but always subject to court conditions.

“We will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of protected species to line their pockets,” James remarked.

Seguine was stopped by police in 2017 while driving on Georgia highways. They arrested him for driving without registration. In the trailer of their truck, they then discovered that five small specimens of Milberto’s sandbar shark were swimming inside a portable aquarium.

His statement, in which he acknowledged that had more copies at home, he led the New York Department of the Environment to search his LaGrangeville facility, which was the destination of his transportation.

There they found the carcasses of two sharks leopard, another living hammerhead species, as well as a comb sawfish, highly valued for its scarcity and one of the first species protected by the 2003 law.

The clients

This investigation brought to light an underground market, whose clients include professional athletes, show business people and others with financial means, willing to satisfy their desire to own exotic fish.

As long as it is not under special protection, owning sharks is legal. These sharks have become a status symbol for celebrities. Actor Tracy Morgan is one of those who has boasted of a giant fish tank.

Actor Tracy Morgan is one of those who has boasted of a giant fish tank. Photo: AP

Seguine’s problem is that he trafficked with prohibited species. It did business through Aquatic Apex LLC and offered sharks on the website MonsterFishKeepers.com, which is still active.

The sharks they found in their hands were taken to the Coney Island Aquarium (Brooklyn).

Milberto’s sandbar shark is one of the coastal sharks biggest in the world, it can reach more than two meters in length and is not considered dangerous. It is on the list of vulnerable animals.

And here lies one of the concerns of the experts. Although purchases are legal, there are many doubts that these animals are accommodated in a suitable enclosure.

It’s clear by now that sharks aren’t just on Wall Street in New York.

The author is a New York correspondent for The vanguard

ap