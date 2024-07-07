Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Press Split

Sharks in the water are an unpleasant prospect for some holidaymakers. A video from Croatia is now causing a stir – an expert is commenting.

Vodice – During the holiday season, many Germans spend their holidays in Croatia. Even the occasional discussions, such as the recent one about a restaurant bill with the hefty price of an Aperol Spritz, can do little to change that.

No wonder, after all, Croatia has a lot to offer holidaymakers: its picturesque beaches along the Adriatic coast as well as plenty of nature and some historical sites. However, a video recently published on TikTok from a Croatian holiday resort has caused quite a stir. It is a possible sighting of sharks right on a busy beach – similar to what recently happened in Spain.

Beautiful Croatia: Ten of the most beautiful places you can’t miss on holiday View photo gallery

Croatian holidaymaker discovers two dorsal fins on the Adriatic coast – are they sharks?

The video was shot in Vodice, a coastal town in the Šibenik-Knin County of central Dalmatia. It shows a stretch of beach that would not be unusual in itself were it not for the fact that several conspicuous dorsal fins were visible protruding from the water. A woman can be heard in the background saying in English: “No, no, no, don’t go in the water. There’s a shark – it’s a baby.” After a brief pause, she adds: “There are two.” Moments earlier, two dorsal fins had appeared from the water.

As the video continues, dorsal fins can be seen sticking out of the water again. Several people are standing on a jetty watching the action, some of them filming the scene with their smartphones. The Croatian words “morski psi” can also be heard in the video, which means shark in English. But were those really two sharks that were in the immediate vicinity of the beach in the Croatian holiday resort of Vodice?

Expert comments on possible shark sighting: “Blue sharks are permanent residents of the Adriatic”

An official confirmation by the authorities that the animals in the video are sharks is still pending. The Croatian portal sibenski.slobodnadalmacija.hr speculated that the animals could be two smaller sharks – probably young blue sharks.

The Slovenian media portal 24ur.com asked an expert for her opinion on the alleged shark sighting on the Croatian beach in Vodice. Biologist Manda Papac works at the Pula Aquarium, which also houses sharks. The expert explained: “Blue sharks are permanent residents of the Adriatic, especially the southern Adriatic. It is not unusual for them to approach the beach, they are mainly younger females. The Adriatic is mainly home to immature females.”

A video from a Croatian holidaymaker showed two conspicuous dorsal fins in front of a beach on the Adriatic coast. Are two sharks swimming here? © Screenshot/tiktok.com

Papac also stressed: “Basically, sharks do not attack on their own. They are shy animals that do not attack on their own, especially when there are a lot of people nearby.” However, she advised holidaymakers to be cautious: “For safety reasons, it is better to move away from them without touching them or approaching them.” A recent incident in Egypt showed how dangerous contact with sharks can sometimes be.

TikTok video shows possible shark sighting in Croatia – some believe it is dolphins or tuna

Some TikTok users questioned whether the video was actually sharks in the comments under the title “Baby shark in Vodice”. “It’s a dolphin, it’s easy to recognize,” wrote one, and he was not alone in this assessment. “Tuna, not shark, at least that’s what it looks like from the dorsal fin,” said another user. This opinion was shared by other users. Some users were at least sure that they would refrain from swimming in the sea off the coast of Croatia for the time being.

Shark sightings are not only limited to Croatia. In the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, Holidaymakers should at least be careful and take note of a few things. Meanwhile, a basking shark was recently spotted in Italy, although it is considered harmless to humans. (kh)