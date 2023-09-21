Home page World

The sharks lived in the lake next to hole 14 for 17 years, even though they are actually saltwater residents. A study about the case has now been published.

Brisbane – Bull sharks have a few peculiarities that distinguish them from other shark species. Above all, according to the Marine Protection Foundation, they are the only large shark species that can survive in fresh water for long periods of time. Six bull sharks in Australia showed exactly how long. When they got stuck in a golf course lake after a flood, they adapted to their new habitat without any problems, impressively demonstrating their enormous adaptability. The researcher Peter Gausmann from the Ruhr University Bochum examined the extraordinary case and has now presented his results in a study in the specialist magazine Marine and Fishery Sciences (MAFIS). Another Research team recently filmed the world’s largest shark.

Some bull sharks lived in a golf course lake for 17 years after they were stranded there by a storm. The incident shows the animals’ enormous adaptability. © blickwinkel/IMAGO

Sharks are stuck on a golf course after a storm in a freshwater lake – and survive there for 17 years

What makes the case of the sharks in Australia’s Carbrook Golf Club lake near Brisbane so unique: It is “the longest continuous duration in a low salinity environment ever recorded for this species,” the study says. Even though sharks often travel far inland in rivers and give birth to their young there, they usually always return to the sea.

However, in the case of the golf course sharks, this was not possible. After the young animals got into the lake during a flood in 1996, they were then stuck there. And although the animals have not been continuously monitored and studied, it is known that the next flood severe enough to allow the animals to leave the lake was not until 2013. Gausman can therefore prove that the animals survived in the freshwater lake for at least 17 years.

The lake at Carbrook Golf Club was home to several sharks between 1996 and 2013 after they were washed into the lake by a storm. © Screenshot/Google Maps

Bull sharks in Golf Course Lake were partly fed by the staff

Finding enough food was also not a problem for the bull sharks. “According to the guarantor, there are a variety of fish species in the lake and many potential prey for bull sharks, for example flathead gray snapper, yellowfin bream, Indo-Pacific tarpon and mangrove red snapper.” . In addition, the club’s staff occasionally fed the sharks meat “to encourage the sharks to come to the surface.”

It is unclear whether the sharks are still in the golf course lake. “Sharks were last seen in the lake in 2015,” said Gaußmann. One was much less positive Shark encounter in Spain resulting in several beaches being closed. (sp)