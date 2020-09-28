Shark hunting is increasingly being done to produce the Corona virus vaccine. Many wildlife experts have warned that more than 1.5 lakh sharks could be killed worldwide for this work. These sharks are being killed for squalene, a special oil made in their liver. It is a natural oil, it is used to increase the effectiveness of the fever vaccine.Currently many manufacturers of the Corona virus vaccine are using shark oil to make their medicine effective. However, the effectiveness of the shark oil vaccine has not been confirmed yet. Yet Shark Alize, a group working for the preservation of sharks, has claimed that up to 2,40,000 sharks could be killed if the vaccine was given to people around the world.

… then 5 lakh sharks will have to hunt

However, some experts say that the figures given for shark illness are very low. To avoid the corona virus, 2 doses of the vaccine are given to the infected. Accordingly, if all people are given a vaccine made of shark oil, then at least 5 lakh sharks will have to be killed for this. Which will decimate our marine environment.

Their population may end

Shark Alleys founder and executive director Stephanie Brendle said getting something from a wild animal would never be sustainable. The shark is the extreme predator of the sea. It also does breeding in very small numbers. There is no estimate of how long this epidemic will last. So if sharks continue to be hunted in this way, then one day there will come when their population will be destroyed by the sea.

The process of making the vaccine is not interrupted

In a Facebook post, another organization that rescued the shark said that we are not opposing it and disrupting the process of making the vaccine. Our aim is not to kill a shark or any other animal for this. There should be some way to save our environment. He said that sharks can be found easily and oil is also easily extracted from its liver. Therefore its use has increased.