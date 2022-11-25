More than 50 endangered shark species will receive international protection, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative shark fin trade. Several shark species are currently in danger of becoming extinct.

Delegates from 183 countries unanimously approved the increased protection at a conference in Panama. and plant species. A country wishing to trade CITES-listed products must issue a license to exporters after scientists have determined that the trade will not harm wild populations.

According to a Panamanian delegate, the "historic" decision means that a large number of sharks, accounting for 90 percent of the market, will be protected. Shark fin soup is considered a delicacy in countries such as China, Taiwan and Japan. The global trade in shark fins is worth around 500 million euros annually. A kilo can yield up to 1000 euros. It is estimated that between 63 million and 273 million sharks are killed annually, mostly for their fins. Fishermen often throw the rest of the animal back into the ocean.

Prevent extinction

“This will be remembered as the day we turned the tide to prevent the global extinction of sharks and rays,” said Luke Warwick, shark protection director for the Wildlife Conservation Society. According to him, several shark species are in danger of extinction.

CITES, which came into effect in 1975, has established international trade rules for more than 36,000 wild species. In 2013, trade restrictions were first imposed on some shark species. Japan and Peru had unsuccessfully tried to reduce the number of shark species to be protected at the Panama Summit, but it was reduced to 54. Other species debated included glass frogs, crocodiles, guitarfish and some species of turtles.