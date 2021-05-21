Some species of sharks are able to swim up to 67 kilometers per day chasing a prey, back to the place where they were born or in search of new waters in which to reproduce. All this without getting disoriented or lost. To achieve this, sharks make use of a series of sensors present in the nose and mouth that, according to a group of scientists from the University of Florida (USA), allow them to detect electromagnetic fields and better orient themselves in the depths marine. The finding, published in the magazine Current Biology, It will also help researchers to better differentiate between specimens from different populations, since each individual responded to electromagnetic waves that most closely resembled those of their place of birth.

Sharks have a series of sensors on their noses known as ampules or Lorenzini ampoules, which allow them to detect the electrical impulses emitted by the cells of any animal. Thus, they can detect prey even if they are hidden under the seabed. These same receivers also allow them to capture the earth’s electromagnetic field and use it as a compass on their travels.

Lorenzini ampules allow sharks to detect the electrical impulses of their prey, even if they are hidden under the seabed

What until now was only a theory has been confirmed with an experiment in which 20 specimens of shovelhead shark were exposed (Sphyrna tiburo) to the electromagnetic fields of three different geographical points, artificially recreated. According to Byran Keller, one of those responsible for the study, this particular species was ideal for two reasons. Its size less than one meter makes it more sensitive to less powerful electromagnetic fields, in addition to returning to specific geographical points depending on the season of the year. One of the locations recreated the electromagnetic field of the area where they were captured (in the Gulf of Mexico, near the university that carried out the study), another was located 600 kilometers further north (on land), and the third point, 600 kilometers south of the first. In addition, they adjusted some parameters to fine-tune the simulation.

The researchers’ working hypothesis was that the sharks would want and know how to return to their place of origin (the point at mid-altitude, near the Gulf of Mexico) when they realized that they were not in their habitat. That way, if they mimicked the conditions at the north point, they would swim south, and vice versa. When the researchers simulated conditions at the southernmost point, most of the sharks were swimming north. However, when they recreated the electromagnetic fields of the intermediate points and the north, they swam without a concrete direction. This made the experts think that in the face of unknown electromagnetic fields (these specimens had never traveled this far north), the sharks did not know how to orient themselves or find their way back home.

Bryan Keller holds a shovelhead shark. Colby Griffiths / others

The researcher mentions the case of the white shark, which migrates from South Africa to Australia, and nine months and 20,000 kilometers later, it returns to the starting point. “On the way to Australia these animals show an incredibly straight trajectory. Given that the magnetic field is perhaps the only constant and ubiquitous clue available to these sharks, it is reasonable to think that navigation based on magnetism is responsible for these navigational successes, ”says Keller.

Àlex Bartolí, biologist of the SUBMON, points to learning as the key to these movements: “This indicates that sharks generate a mental magnetic map that indicates more or less where they are and recognize these magnetic fields. With this, they can orient themselves to a certain point as long as they know it ”. And he applies it to the case of a human: “If you always make a route from a town south of Madrid to the capital, you will always know where you are and you will know where to move to go to your destination. But if you are in the Basque Country for the first time, you will not recognize any of the points around you nor will you know where you have to go ”. The human being has developed a system of roads, posters and signs to orient oneself, but in the sea there is none of that.

The white shark migrates from the coasts of South Africa to Australia

Keller says that these tests are probably not applicable to all types of sharks, but they can be replicated for other species that use similar navigation systems, such as turtles, rays, eels or lobsters. . In either case, further tests will be necessary to confirm the discovery. The idea of ​​the organizing team is to use sharks from outside the Gulf of Mexico, without spatial limitations to travel from north to south, and repeat the experience.

Sergio Ramírez, biologist of the Oceanographic Institute of the Balearic Islands, highlights the importance of this report with respect to the analysis of population structures. “This study can help us when managing the conservation of a species, to determine how sensitive it is to fishing or other phenomena,” says the expert. “If we know the implications that the magnetic field has on the life of sharks, we can establish greater control when establishing facilities in the sea, such as windmills, and try to reduce the impact of these human works on marine fauna ”, Highlights Bartolí.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.