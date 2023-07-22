The paleontological discoveries of the last decades have provided a fascinating journey into the Earth’s past, revealing a world full of extinct creatures, many of which are still unknown to modern science, and an example could be the Sharkodelphinidae and Kentriodontid dolphins. Switzerland, now a landlocked country, offers a striking example of how its territory once covered an island landscape with an ocean teeming with marine life, and confirming this are the thousand-year-old remains of precisely Dolphin sharks and Kentriodontid dolphins.

Among the fascinating discoveries emerging from this European region are two new families of extinct dolphins, the Squalodelphinidae and Dolphin Kentriodontidae, which they swam in the oceans about 20 million years ago; these discoveries were possible thanks to the analysis of more than 300 whale and dolphin fossils found in prehistoric Switzerlandproviding a new look at the cetacean fauna in this region of the world.

But what was the prehistoric marine world of Switzerland like? 20 million years ago, Switzerland was part of an island landscape extending into what is now central Europe, and the low-lying parts of Switzerland were surrounded by a vast ocean that was home to a diverse range of marine creatures, including fish, sharks, whales and dolphins. Marine sediments known as Upper Marine Molasse hold the secrets of this prehistoric marine world, allowing paleontologists to explore the rich biodiversity that once roamed Swiss waters, and analysis of these sediments has revealed traces of marine creatures that were hitherto unknown to modern science.

Researchers from the Paleontological Institute of the University of Zurich they played a crucial role in the discovery of two new families of extinct dolphins, the Sharkodelphinidae and Dolphin Kentriodontidae, in prehistoric Switzerland. Through a careful analysis of about 300 whale and dolphin fossils found in the marine sediments of the upper Molasse marine, paleontologists have used advanced techniques such as micro-computed tomography to examine fragments of teeth, vertebrae and bones, particularly focusing on the bones of the inner ear. The latter, in fact, provide important taxonomic information, allowing the classification of the different species of cetaceans.

Technology and Methodology for the Study of Sharkodelphinid and Kentriodontid Dolphin fossils

Micro-computed tomography is an advanced 3D imaging technique that has revolutionized the field of paleontology. With this technology, researchers have been able to reconstruct 3D models of the ears of ancient dolphins, allowing them to analyze the hearing ability of these extinct creatures. This detailed analysis revealed that the newly discovered dolphin species are closely related to the sperm whales and oceanic dolphins that still inhabit today’s oceans. These discoveries have opened up new perspectives on cetacean phylogeny and evolution and have helped fill in the gaps in knowledge about their diversity in the distant past.

Biogeographic and Environmental implications

The discoveries of extinct Kentriodontid sharks and dolphins in prehistoric Switzerland have significant implications for past biogeography and the marine environment. These two families of dolphins were probably an integral part of the marine ecosystem of that period, indicating the presence of a wide variety of cetacean species in a geographical area that is now remote from the sea. Analysis by environmental associations suggests that the upper Molasse marina hosted a diverse marine environment rich in food resources, attracting numerous species of dolphins and other marine vertebrates.

The Bigger Picture: Discoveries of Other Extinct Marine Animals in Switzerland

The discovery of dolphins Squalodelphinidae and Dolphins Kentriodontidae represents only one of the many examples of extinct marine animals found in Switzerland. Last month, scientists announced the discovery of ichthyosaurs, marine reptiles the size of a whale, on the tops of three mountains in the Swiss Alps. These recent discoveries draw attention to a fascinating prehistoric Switzerland rich in marine biodiversity, providing valuable information on marine life and the interactions between the organisms that inhabited the prehistoric waters.

Conclusions

The new discoveries of Dolphin Sharks and Kentriodont Dolphins in prehistoric Switzerland represent an important addition to the landscape of paleontology and marine ecology. Thanks to the use of cutting-edge technologies and an in-depth analysis of fossils, the researchers have provided new perspectives on the fauna of cetaceans in the distant past. These ancient dolphins have shed light on the marine world that once thrived in prehistoric Switzerland, offering a fascinating insight into the marine biodiversity and ecology of a distant and astonishing era. These discoveries remind us of the importance of studying and understanding our distant past, as this helps us better understand the evolution of life on Earth and our relationship with the natural world.

