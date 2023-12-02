Sharkmobthe development team behind the competitive multiplayer Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, will present to The Game Awards 2023 his new gamecreated in collaboration with Level Infinite.
The official profile of the show hosted by announced the news Geoff Keighleywhich as you know we will be able to follow live on the night between 7 and 8 December, starting at 1.30 am Italian time.
The teaser of the project, which you can see below, starts from a specific clue (“a storm is coming”) and shows some nocturnal sequences in which the sky is torn by lightning, but without providing further details.
An interesting project
In our review of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt we spent positive words towards the experience developed by Sharkmob, despite some issues with cross-play and gameplay balance.
As for Level Infinite, we know it is a team owned by Tencent, currently working on Assassin’s Creed Jade and Synced: a reality who certainly have no shortage of resources.
#Sharkmob #game #Game #Awards #Vampire #Masquerade #team #Bloodhunt