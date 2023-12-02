Sharkmobthe development team behind the competitive multiplayer Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, will present to The Game Awards 2023 his new gamecreated in collaboration with Level Infinite.

The official profile of the show hosted by announced the news Geoff Keighleywhich as you know we will be able to follow live on the night between 7 and 8 December, starting at 1.30 am Italian time.

The teaser of the project, which you can see below, starts from a specific clue (“a storm is coming”) and shows some nocturnal sequences in which the sky is torn by lightning, but without providing further details.