Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Sea World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi” is preparing to host the “Shark Week”, which is characterized by a variety of activities and entertainment events that aim to highlight the beauty of sharks and their importance to the seas and oceans.

This event contributes to raising awareness among guests and changing some misconceptions about these amazing marine life, and emphasizing the importance of protecting sharks for the great role they play in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems.

“Shark Week”, from 23 to 30 July, provides a variety of immersive experiences and interesting educational activities, as guests of the marine entertainment city have a date with exciting adventures that allow them to learn about the different types of sharks that it embraces and sponsors. Sea World Abu Dhabi, with the chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the world of sharks during the same day they visit the entertainment city of marine neighborhoods to get a closer look at the magnificence and beauty of these neighborhoods.

Guests also enjoy unique educational experiences during which they get to know the magnificence of these marine life by seeing the teeth of sharks up close, watching the rubber model of a whale shark, and learning about the secrets of these neighborhoods and their way of life from the education experts at Sea World Abu Dhabi.

The animal care center in the world of “the ocean brings us together” is a gateway to learning a lot about the secrets of the world of sharks. The marine entertainment city will also provide the “mobile shark cart” experience that provides guests with various information about marine life.

While Sea World Abu Dhabi experts offer interactive tours and discussions within the “Live Diver Chat” experience, in which the natural environments team dives into the infinite ocean world, answers questions from the guests from the depths of the aquarium, introduces them to how to contribute to preserving these marine life, and introduces Correct information about some misconceptions about the world of marine biology, and its different environments.

There is also the opportunity to attend shark feeding experiences with the natural environments team in the “Whirlpool of Fish” in the Infinite Ocean World, and guests will have a date with a group of different activities about sharks, their feeding and living methods, and their importance to the ecosystem in the seas and oceans.