Tonight, Thursday 19 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Shark – The Meg, a 2018 film directed by Jon Turteltaub, will be broadcast. The film, starring Jason Statham, is the film adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi horror novel MEG written by Steve Alten. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Jonas Taylor, a diver and marine explorer working for the United States Navy, attempts to rescue a group of scientists trapped inside a nuclear submarine in the Philippine Trench. While Taylor is rescuing the last survivor, he sees the walls of the hull being damaged by an unknown creature. When he returns to the rescue ship, two of his crew members are left stranded in the submarine. Taylor decides to leave, realizing that finishing the rescue would result in everyone’s death. Shortly after exiting, the damaged submarine is destroyed in an explosion. Taylor’s account, which claimed that a giant sea creature was the cause of the disaster, is dismissed by Dr. Frank Heller, who believes Taylor is suffering from pressure-induced psychosis.

Five years later, billionaire Jack Morris meets Dr. Minway Zhang at the underwater research facility he financed, “Mana One”, where Suyin, an oceanographer and Zhang’s daughter, work; DJ and Jaxx Herd, who supervise submarines on expeditions; Frank Heller, who works as a doctor; and James “Mac” Mackreides, Taylor’s longtime friend. Zhang and Suyin are overseeing a mission to explore what may be an even deeper section of the Mariana Trench hidden by a cloud of hydrogen sulfide, which forms a blanket layer called a thermocline. The mission is led by Lori (Taylor’s ex-wife), Toshi and “The Wall” in a deep-sea submarine. The three manage to drill the thermocline, located at the bottom of the Challenger Abyss, and arrive in an ecosystem completely unknown before now. The mission seems to be going well until a very large creature hits the submarine and causes Mana One to lose contact.

We have seen the plot of Shark – The First Shark, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Li Bingbing: Suyin Zhang

Rainn Wilson: Jack Morris

Ruby Rose: Jaxx Herd

Winston Chao: Dr. Minway Zhang

Cliff Curtis: James ‘Mac’ Mackreides

PageKennedy: DJ

Jessica McNamee: Lori

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson: ‘The Wall’

Robert Taylor: Dr. Heller

Shuya Sophia Cai: Meiying

Masi Oka: Toshi

Rob Kipa-Williams: D’Angelo

Tawanda Manyimo: Marks

Where to watch Shark – The First Shark live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 19 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.