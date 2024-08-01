Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

Shark attacks occur all over the world, but the risk of being bitten is higher on some beaches than others.

Munich – Something slippery brushes against your legs. A living creature slithers along in the water. Whether lying on an air mattress or surfboard, or standing in the water: moments like these are a nightmare for many people. It doesn’t always have to be a dangerous sea creature. But most people would certainly rather not get to know a shark. Recently, a surfer got a tooth stuck in his leg after a shark attack. On some beaches in the world, the risk of such an attack is higher than elsewhere.

Sharks in the Mediterranean – sightings in Croatia and Spain

Most recently, two dorsal fins on the Adriatic coast caused a shark alarm. A Croatian holidaymaker discovered them. Before that, in May 2024, a two to three meter long blue shark was discovered on a beach on the Spanish island of Menorca. The beach was immediately closed. However, sharks in popular Mediterranean destinations such as Spain, Croatia or Italy are rare – as are attacks by the animals there on humans. Nevertheless, they do exist – in other places in the world.

Shark attacks worldwide in 2023 – The statistics

The “ISAF 2023 shark attack reportThe Shark Attack Report presents some figures. The ISAF is a database of the University of Florida that has existed since 1958. According to the data, there were almost 70 shark attacks on humans in 2023. Specifically, there were a total of 69 so-called “unprovoked” shark attacks in which people were injured or even killed. These occurred in the following countries, among others:

USA: 36 attacks (16 in Florida, eight in Hawaii) Australia: 15 attacks New Caledonia (South Pacific): Three attacks Brazil: Three attacks

According to statistics, there were no shark attacks in Europe in 2023. However, there were in Egypt, which is considered a popular holiday destination for many. A total of two shark attacks took place there in 2023, one of which is considered “unprovoked” according to statistics. A lifeguard gave details of a fatal attack. The probability of being bitten by a shark remains low, even considering the numbers, it was said.

Some beaches have warnings about sharks, like here in Australia. (Archive photo) © Rebecca Le May/dpa

Which beach in the world is the risk of shark attacks particularly high?

“The beach with the most recorded bites is New Smyrna Beach in northeast Florida,” says Professor Gavin Naylor to IPPEN.MEDIAHe is the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History and heads the ISAF database. At New Smyrna Beach, “there are regularly ten to 20 bites per year,” the expert explains. The bites are often from blacktip sharks. It was only in July 2024 that a two shark attacks within 24 hours.

Professor Gavin Naylor is director of the shark research program at the Florida Museum of Natural History. © Florida Museum of Natural History

Florida and Hawaii in the USA particularly affected by shark attacks – These are the reasons

Naylor explains why the number of shark attacks in Florida is so high compared to other US states or countries in the world: “Florida has more bites than anywhere else because it is a subtropical peninsula that attracts millions of bathers to its beaches every year. The waters are warm, shallow and productive and are home to several species of sharks. As a result, encounters between sharks and humans are also common.”

The shark expert also mentions tourism in reference to shark attacks in Hawaii, La Réunion and New Caledonia. These are “tropical volcanic islands in the ocean that derive most of their income from beach tourism,” says Naylor. There are “healthy populations of tiger sharks and bull sharks” there. “These are large sharks that can inflict serious injuries. For this reason, there tend to be more severe (although not as many) bites in these places than in Florida,” he explains.

Actually, sharks stay away from humans – they “don’t like humans as food,” informs, for example, WWF. Nevertheless, painful encounters still occur. But marine biologist Dr. Simon Weigmann also described the probability of an attack in web.de as “extremely low.” Fatal attacks are isolated cases, he said. (mbr)