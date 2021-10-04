Updated:
For some time now, shark sightings have been causing a stir in Spain. So now in the coastal town of Moraira on the Costa Blanca.
A diver from the Guardia Civil made an unpleasant discovery on Saturday afternoon, October 2, during a control dive on the coast of Moraira on the Costa Blanca. When he spotted a shark in the waters off Moraira, the diver sounded the alarm, reports costanachrichten.com*.
Why the animal is so close to the Costa Blanca* approached and what type of shark it was is not yet known. The town hall temporarily closed the local beaches and issued a bathing ban. The all-clear came on Monday and the beaches were reopened.
