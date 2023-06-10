Shark kills Russian tourist, animal is caught and kicked and punched: shock in Egypt

A shocking assault in front of a popular seaside resort. It is the one suffered by Vladimir Popov, killed by a tiger shark while on holiday in Egypt. The 23-year-old was caught by the shark as he swam in front of the resort. A rare incident, which prompted the Egyptian authorities to ban the bathing along 74 kilometers of coast until Sunday.

A video released online appears to show the moment of the attack. In the footage, several people try to get out of the water, while the young man is pulled underwater. Then he resurfaces and tries to fight the shark by asking his father for help, while the animal continues to attack him.

“What kind of help can you give? This slaughter happened in 20 seconds, it was simply dragged under the water”, said the father, who spoke of an “absurd coincidence” because the one where the tragedy occurred “is a safe beach”. “There are ships and yachts around. It never happened there. They usually attack on wild beaches. It’s just a kind of malevolent fate.”

Another video would instead show the moment of capture of the shark, dragged ashore by some fishermen. The predator is then beaten with sticks and kicked by several people. The Ministry of the Environment then declared that the shark was taken to a laboratory where it will be analyzed to find out the causes of the attack.