Monday, May 29, 2023
Shark kills man off Pacific island in second deadly attack of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in World
Shark kills man off Pacific island in second deadly attack of the year


Arturo Velez

Gray shark.

Photo:

Photo: Courtesy Arturo Vélez

Gray shark.

The victim was spearfishing when he was attacked by a shark in New Caledonia.

A man who practiced spearfishing died after being the victim of a shark attackon May 28, in the French archipelago of New Caledonia, in the South Pacific.

The man died while fishing 500 meters off the coast of an isolated island in the commune of Poum, in the far north of New Caledonia. A member of his family tried to rescue him, but failed, the local security body said.

(Keep reading: Erdogan retains Turkey’s presidency for five more years.)

Killings against sharks have been reported.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

This is the second deadly shark attack in New Caledonia since the start of the year.

The other attack happened when a 59-year-old Australian tourist died in February 2023 while bathing on the Château-Royal beach in Nouméa, the capital. In that same place, a swimmer was injured three weeks earlier by a large shark.

The authorities implemented drastic measures after these attacks due to their seriousness and the area where they occurred. The measures include a ban on bathing in Nouméa, except in a 200 x 20 meter area that has safety nets.

Shark kills also take place every month. Since the beginning of February, a total of 82 animals have been killed. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) denounced the implementation of these campaigns.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Pedro Sánchez announces the advance of the general elections in Spain to July 23

Great win for Anthony Zambrano in Spain

Saber Pro and TyT tests: Minister explained what happened; she assured that there are already new dates

*With information from AFP
