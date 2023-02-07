Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Shark killed a teenager in a river: what was the animal doing in fresh water?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World
0


close

sharks

Blacktip shark while swimming near a boat.

Photo:

Florida Atlantic University

Blacktip shark while swimming near a boat.

They claimed on Sunday that the attack was “probably” carried out by a bull shark.

A 16-year-old girl lost her life this weekend as a result of the unusual attack of a
shark in a Western Australian river, authorities said.

The minor, identified this Monday by the Police as Stella Berry, was on Saturday practicing water sports with friends in the Swan Riverin the coastal city of Perth, when she was attacked by a shark.

This is the first fatal attack since 1923 by a shark in the aforementioned river -which has an outlet to the sea-, specifies the public television channel ABC, although in January 2021 another attack occurred without deaths.

Relatives and colleagues of the victim said goodbye to her in a series of emotional messages posted on social networks. “Stella, as her name indicates, was a star.

She radiated light into the lives of others and had a lasting positive impact on everyone.
that played Stella lit up classrooms and friends with laughter and a smile,” Michael Morgan said today.director of the Shenton Institute, where the young woman studied for a year.

The parents of the victim, who was awarded in 2017 for a job where he devised a plan to keep swimmers safe from great white sharks, they said they were “devastated” and asked the media to respect their privacy for the duel.

The regional head of Fisheries, Don Punch, claimed Sunday that the attack was “probably” carried out by a bull shark, capable of living in fresh and salt water, although the investigation of the incident is still open.

The Police reopened today the river area where the teenager died after keeping it closed since the tragic incident

