Russian killed in shark attack in Hurghada, Egypt

On Dream Beach in Egyptian Hurghada, a shark bit a Russian and got on the video of eyewitnesses. Frames publishes Telegram-Mash channel.

The footage shows how a predator attacks a person on the surface of the water. “She’s eating his remains,” says a woman’s voice in the background.

It is specified that another girl managed to escape and get out of the water in time. Currently, all tourists have left the coastal zone. Some of them reported seeing shark fins on nearby beaches. The Russian Consulate General in Hurghada urged citizens to be vigilant and follow the prohibitions of local authorities.

Previously, a giant sea devil attacked a tourist in Mexico. The 43-year-old traveler swam near the shore, watching the underwater world, including manta rays, whose size reaches nine meters.