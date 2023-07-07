New York will hire more drones to monitor the growing presence of sharks on its beaches, after several incidents in which people have been bitten. The Governor Kathy Hochul announced this measure to improve the surveillance capacity of the authorities in long Island and New York City.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation have also expanded surveillance of the Sharksfollowing the security protocols established this year.

Governor Hochul has directed state personnel to do everything possible to keep beachgoers safe this summer.

According to the EFE news agency, this decision comes after the authorities in long Island announce the use of drones, helicopters and boats to closely monitor the presence of sharksafter several cases of non-fatal bites, including two under 15 years of age.

The new drones will be distributed to all municipalities in the south of the state and funds will be provided to train personnel in its operation and improve surveillance efforts the Sharks.

As part of the preparation for the summer season, a meeting was held with the coastal municipalities and local agencies to report on the activity of the Sharks.

In addition, the Environmental Department published a guide to reduce the risk of interactions with sharks, which includes avoiding areas with seals and schools of fish, as well as no swimming during dusk, night and dawn.

Authorities have also urged people to stay close to the shore where they can touch bottom and to follow directions from lifeguards and Parks staff.

In May, Governor Hochul announced improvements in monitoring measures for the presence of sharks on the beaches of Long Island.

Now, with the incorporation of more drones, greater security is expected for the bathers and better surveillance of these sharks.