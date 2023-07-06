Shark fins, the EU Commission punishes a law to block its international marketing

There European Commission welcomed the European Citizens’ Initiative”Stop finning – Stop the trade” calling for the EU to intervene to end international trade in shark fins and will examine the possibility of adopting a legislative initiative to end this trade.

“The cruel and illegal practice of ‘finning’ means that the fins are cut off the animal and the shark is put back into the sea when it can still be alive,” the Commission note reads.

In the immediate future, the Commission will step up the application of EU traceability measures and launch a dialogue with international partners. Among the countermeasures announced by Brussels there is also the launch, by the end of 2023, of an impact assessment on the environmental, social and economic consequences of the practice offinning‘, both within the EU and in international trade. By the end of 2024, the Commission will also provide more detailed information on EU imports and exports of fins to improve the reliability of statistics on trade in shark products.

