He was fishing with his kayak when he was attacked by a tiger shark and miraculously managed to save himself. It happened off Kualoa, Windward Oahu, Hawaii. Scott Haraguchi was surprised by a shark that crashed into his boat. The images were taken by his GoPro that was turned on at the time. “I heard a hissing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me with no engine on and I looked up and saw this big brown thing. My brain thought it was a turtle, but then I was hit by it and I realized that it was a tiger shark,” he explained.