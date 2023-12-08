Home page World

A trip to the Bahamas ended fatally for a vacationer. At sea, she and her relatives were surprised by a shark.

New Providence – A 44-year-old American woman has died in a shark attack off the Bahamas, US broadcaster CNN reports. According to local authorities, the woman from Boston was surprised and attacked by the predator while on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) in the sea near a beach resort.

Woman attacked by shark off Bahamas – she was on a SUP

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release that the woman had traveled to the Bahamas for vacation with relatives. “Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was paddling offshore with a male relative in the waters behind a resort in western New Providence when she was bitten by a shark,” a spokesman said.

Shark bites SUP rider in right side – woman dies on the beach

A lifeguard from the beach resort became aware of the incident and drove a boat to the woman to bring the seriously injured woman and her relatives to safety. The helpers immediately initiated resuscitation measures. However, any help came too late for the 44-year-old: “The victim suffered severe trauma to the right side of her body. She was examined on site by paramedics, who, however, could only determine that the woman was dead.

A US State Department spokesman confirmed to CNN that a US citizen died in the Bahamas on Monday and said the department extended its condolences to the person’s family. The department declined to comment further “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

International Shark Attack File: Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare

The incident occurred just days after in the Mexican municipality of Cihuatlán a woman was killed in a shark attack off a beach resort. Finally it is also one fatal shark attack off Australia came. Shark attacks are extremely rare. According to the International Shark Attack File, sharks kill an average of five people per year.

The chance of being attacked by a shark is less than 1 in 4 million. Experts attribute most attacks to confusion between humans and prey – especially in waters with poor visibility. Also An unusual shark attack occurred in Spain this summer.