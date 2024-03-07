A fisherman was allegedly attacked by a shark on the beach of Bahía La Ventosa, in the municipality Salina Cruz in Oaxacathis afternoon, Thursday, March 7.

The man called Manuel and nicknamed 'El Tequito' was fishing for oysters, when he was attacked allegedly for a shark.

The diver was helped by other fellow fishermen who were also harvesting oysters at the foot of the Faro de Cortés hill.

The group of men They took him on a boat where there were also paramedics, who tried to stabilize him, since his injuries to his leg and arm are serious, as documented by the media outlet 24 Horas.

When he arrived at the palapas, an ambulance was already waiting for him. transfer him to a hospital. This fact worried the fishermen since they claim that this place is visited on weekends by families.

They asked the authorities to place a flag to indicate the possible presence of the shark. So far no authority has commented on the matter.