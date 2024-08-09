American schoolgirl on holiday in Belize attacked by shark

A schoolgirl from the US went on holiday during the holidays and survived a shark attack. About this reports Aspen Times.

The Carlson family from Aspen, California, was vacationing in Belize for the summer when they went on a diving trip in the Caribbean. Everyone on the trip, including 15-year-old Annabelle, successfully dived with their gear to look at the corals. Afterwards, Annabelle climbed aboard, took off her wetsuit, and jumped into the water to swim before returning to shore. That’s when Annabelle was attacked by a shark.

The girl managed to fight off the predator and get out of the water. However, during the fight with the shark, she was seriously injured. Emergency services worked quickly: the girl was taken by helicopter to the medical center of the city of Belize. There, doctors managed to stabilize her condition, despite the blood loss. Soon after, the girl was transported to the United States, where she is receiving medical care.

Annabelle is conscious but faces a long road to recovery. Friends of the family have launched a fundraiser to help the Carlsons pay for their daughter’s medical expenses.

