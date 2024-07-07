Home page World

Sharks are dangerous. In the USA, there were numerous encounters with these sea predators in the days around Independence Day. Not all of them ended well.

Florida/Texas – On July 4th, people in the USA traditionally celebrate Independence Day. When the weather is good, many head to the holiday beaches in the southern states. But what began on Thursday (July 4th) as a relaxing holiday by the sea ended in a nightmare for some beachgoers. On various beaches in Texas and Florida, several people were attacked by sharks and some were seriously injured.

Two shark attacks within a short period of time in shallow waters in Florida – beachgoers not seriously injured

Within 24 hours, two shark attacks occurred at New Smyrna Beach in Florida, as reported by the US broadcaster CNN reported. On Independence Day, a 21-year-old man from Ohio was attacked by a shark while playing soccer in knee-deep water.

The next day, a shark bit a 26-year-old man in the leg while he was floating in a swimming ring in water about 1.5 metres deep, writes CNN citing Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Neither man suffered life-threatening injuries, but both were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Several shark attacks in the US state of Texas: Two bite victims had to be taken to hospital

On South Padre Island in Texas, however, at least four people had an unpleasant encounter with a shark. Two people were bitten, while two others came into contact with the shark but were not seriously injured. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced this in a Statement According to authorities, these were the first shark attacks in the area in five years. Shark attacks are also rare in other coastal areas such as New York.

There were several shark attacks on the beach of South Padre Island in Texas just around Independence Day. (Symbolic image) © Ralph Lauer/IMAGO

The two victims were taken to hospital. One of the victims even had to be flown out for further treatment, CNN learned upon request from the authorities. A third person was slightly injured when trying to help one of the victims. Another beach visitor only felt a shark swim past him. According to authorities, the shark escaped into the open water, the portal reports. krgv.com.

“I won’t regain full mobility” – Shark attack victim loses part of her calf

The incident involving Tabatha S. was particularly tragic. She was pulled out of the water after a shark bit off part of her leg. “I can’t imagine that I was actually attacked by a shark. It’s kind of crazy,” she told NBC“I thought it was a big fish, so I wanted to kick it away,” she said through tears. Then the shark bit: “If I hadn’t pulled my legs up, it might have hit my upper body or something else.”

“I lost my left calf,” the affected person wrote on the homepage gofundme.comwhich called for donations for the victims. She said she could move her toes and that her foot was getting blood flowing. “But I probably won’t regain full mobility and won’t have the same leg as before. But I’m alive,” said the American woman who was attacked.

In an attempt to save Tabatha, her husband Cary fought the shark and also suffered bite wounds. He has since been released from the hospital, according to NBCAn Italian man who survived a shark attack in 2023 lost his leg.

Shark attacks in Texas are extremely rare – Florida by far the leader in shark statistics

Local authorities responded quickly to the incidents. In Texas, drones were used to monitor the coast and the Texas Department of Public Safety deployed a helicopter to keep the shark away from the coast. South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said: “Our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families, and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

“Shark encounters of this type are not common in Texas. When shark bites do occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks searching for food,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states in its statement.

According to the International Shark Attack Filewhich is run by the University of Florida, there have only been seven documented shark attacks in Texas since 2012. In comparison, Florida is the undisputed hotspot for encounters with the marine predators in the USA. Since 2012, the state has recorded 259 shark attacks. Internationally, Australia is especially known for shark attacks.