A woman is attacked by a shark on a beach in Egypt and her arm later has to be amputated. Authorities are closing the holiday paradise for the time being.

Dahab – It was actually supposed to be a relaxing trip to the Red Sea in Egypt. However, this turned out to be a nightmare. As the Egyptian Ministry of the Environment announced on Wednesday (September 14th), a woman was attacked and seriously injured by a shark on a popular holiday beach. An unusual one There was also a recent shark attack in Spain.

Shark attack in Egypt: Beach is closed – tourist’s arm amputated

The incident occurred in Dahab, a popular tourist destination in the south of the Sinai Peninsula. According to the authority, the beach was immediately closed. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad convened an emergency committee to assess the situation and determine the cause of the attack.

The 34-year-old from Egypt received medical help on site and was taken to a hospital. Her left arm then had to be amputated, the Egyptian daily newspaper reported Al-Masri Al-Jum on Thursday (September 15). According to the ministry, the injured woman’s health is now stable.

Woman attacked by shark in Egypt: holidaymakers confuse animal with tuna

As the Daily Mail reported that the woman was swimming in the Red Sea with her boyfriend when the shark attacked them. Other beach vacationers are said to have initially mistook the shark for a tuna – apparently with fatal consequences.

Videos on social media showed the woman being carried away by several people after the attack. How exactly the incident happened is still unclear. What species of shark it was is still a mystery. In mid-August, beaches in Dahab had to be temporarily closed after a video showed a shark near the coast.

Woman loses arm after shark attack in Egypt: cause unclear

Shark attacks are rare because humans are not actually on the animals’ menu. According to the environmental organization WWF, attacks may occur because the animal feels threatened or provoked or because it mistakes swimmers and surfers for its prey. If a shark approaches in the water, beach visitors should pay attention to important behavior.

“When an attack occurs, the shark usually only bites once – a so-called test bite, before it realizes that it has made a mistake in its prey,” quoted the Berlin morning post the shark researcher Simon Weigmann from the Elasmobranch Research Laboratory Hamburg. An attack that results in death is extremely rare. Most recently, there was a fatal shark attack in Egypt in June. The tiger shark has since been captured and dissected. (kas/dpa)