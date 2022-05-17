Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

Split

A shark has given Ibiza vacationers a real fright. The animal was swimming in shallow water near the party spot of San Antonio.

Munich/San Antonio – During its land visit, the shark came very close to the bathers on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The approximately two-meter-long animal swam in shallow water near the coast of Caló des Moro and was filmed by local residents. The bay is not far from the party town of San Antonio. That reports rtl.de on his website. The animal is said to have seemed disoriented. The city’s environmental officers are said to be taking care of the animal.

Just a few days ago, a blue shark was sighted off the coast of Mallorca. The vacationers then had to quickly leave the water on the beach of the Mondragó Nature Park. It is very likely that the animal was driven so close to the beach by strong currents. According to holidaymakers, the blue shark did a few laps there, but after a while it found its way back into the open sea and finally disappeared. There were no incidents with the bathers.

Shark alert: Blue sharks are predatory fish

Blue sharks are predatory fish that can also be dangerous to humans. The animals are up to 3.40 meters long and can reach a weight of 206 kilograms. In comparison: the well-known white shark is up to seven meters long and weighs 3.5 tons.

Although bathers and divers are injured by blue sharks from time to time, they are not part of their prey spectrum. Normally, the blue shark eats fish of all sizes, cephalopods and other shark species. But also waste that is thrown from ships are eaten by blue sharks. For deep-sea fishermen and whalers, it is one of the pests because it attacks nets and fishing lines.

Shark alert: Blue sharks keep stranding off Spain’s coasts

Again and again there are shark alarms in tourist resorts on Spain’s coasts and beaches. Just last year, a beach on the Costa Blanca had to be closed to bathers because a blue shark swam dangerously close to the bathing area. Sharks are also not uncommon on the Croatian coast and give some tourists goosebumps on popular beaches in the country.

By the way, shark researcher Erich Ritter advises anyone who comes too close to a shark to let their legs hang down and not to move, to adopt a vertical position. Sharks react to water pressure and water movements – therefore one should avoid hectic movements. If you are traveling with a surfboard: get off the board. And if the shark gets too close to a swimmer: gently push away.