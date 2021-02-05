In New Zealand, a shark attacked a spearfishing boy and stole his catch. He managed to shoot a predatory fish on video, writes the Daily Mail.

18-year-old Jahmon Wilson was about to interrupt the hunt because of a warning about predatory fish seen nearby, but did not have time. A narrow-toothed shark swam up to him and grabbed a large yellow-tailed amberjack, which was hanging on a harpoon a few centimeters from his hand.

Wilson did not let go of the speargun, so the predatory fish dragged him along about 20 meters before it managed to bite the line. The young man miraculously was not injured. According to him, an acquaintance who witnessed the attack was already preparing for the worst and was thinking about what to make a tourniquet for wounds. “I guess I was just lucky that the shark turned out to be a mark and grabbed the ambergek, not me,” he jokes.

Narrow-toothed sharks usually do not attack humans, but can become aggressive when they see food.

Earlier it was reported that an aggressive narrow-toothed shark was chasing its victim in the coastal waters of the Australian Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, and got on the video. Eyewitnesses claim that the predator reached enormous proportions and looked intimidating.