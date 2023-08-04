And on the occasion of its release in cinemas, a giant megalodon peeped out in Ostia

A gripping story of survival and defiance of nature hits the big screen this summer. In Shark 2 – The abyssthe sequel to the 2018 smash hit, a group of adventurers is faced with a dangerous mission in the deep sea, where an evil mining operation puts them in danger. Between huge megalodons and cruel predators, the protagonists will have to fight against ferocious marine predators in a heart-pounding fight against time. In all cinemas from today, Thursday 3 August.

plot — The first film in the franchise followed Navy Captain Jonas Taylor played by Jason Statham, while trying to rescue a group of divers from a wrecked submarine. But he soon realizes that something has awakened from the Mariana Trench, resulting in an action-packed adventure. Now, five years after the first film, Shark 2 – The abyss sees Jonas Taylor engaged in a new adventure, in which he leads a brave research team on a descent into the depths of the ocean. The film is based on the second book in the series The Meg by Steve Alten, titled The Trench. It is unclear how faithfully he will follow the events of the book. Warner Brothers' plot synopsis for the film's sequel reads: "This summer get ready for a powerful adrenaline rush with Shark 2 – the abyss, a chilling adventure" that takes "the action to an even higher level, and to greater depths, among packs of unstoppable Megalodons and much more! Dive into uncharted waters as Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing lead a team of brave explorers into the ocean's farthest depths. Their journey will turn into a spiral of chaos when an evil mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a perilous fight for survival. Cornered by colossal megalodons, […] immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year."

cast — Shark 2 – The abyss is directed by Ben Wheatley and still stars Jason Statham (The Italian Job And Crank) as dive rescue expert Jonas Taylor. Then there are Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior and its sequel Wolf Warrior 2), Sophia Cai (MeiYing in the first film of 2018) Page Kennedy (SWAT And shark 1), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Resident Evil: Afterlife And Rambo: Last Blood 2). With regard to Skyler Samuelsis known for her role in The Stepfather And Furry Vengeance 3.

the megalodon of ostia — The ferocious and frightening megalodon, protagonist of the film Shark 2 – The abyss, which will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures starting August 3, has decided to go hunting in the port of Ostia. In fact, it was installed on the waterfront Meg is hungry!one sculpture 15 meters high which depicts the fearsome megalodon, hungry, emerging from the asphalt ready to devour its prey. This installation offers bathers the opportunity to snap selfies with a very high visual impact. And until August 6, from 17 until late at night, visitors will even be able to enter the mouth of the gigantic megalodon for a truly unique photo. The work, created by QMI for Warner Bros. Discovery, was conceived to evoke the emotions and tension of the new film, which arrives 5 years after the first successful chapter.