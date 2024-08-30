The Committee for the Removal of Encroachments on Farms in Sharjah announced the expansion of the scope of its field inspection tours on farms to include the cities of the central region. The committee began inspecting farms in the city of Al Dhaid to determine the details and take the necessary legal and administrative measures against violations, in order to achieve its goals of correcting the conditions of violating farms and urging their owners to invest them in the best way, in line with the purposes for which they were allocated.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service at Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Committee, confirmed the expansion of the scope of work and the intensification of field efforts to monitor violations in the farms of the “Central” cities and implement the directives of the Executive Council of the Emirate, so that visits include the various regions and cities of the Emirate, to limit violations and implement regulations and laws, in a way that enhances its civilized and aesthetic appearance, preserves properties, prevents their misuse and the practice of any activities without a permit or license.

He stated that the tours are continuing to rectify the conditions of the farms, achieve the common goals of investing them as lands for agriculture and raising pets, or places for rest and recreation, encourage eco-tourism, reduce wrong behavior and exploitation that negatively affects the environment and society, maintain security and stability, and enhance agricultural production and environmental sustainability.