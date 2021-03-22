Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team won the Youth Handball League shield before the last round of the competition after it succeeded in defeating the Shabab Al-Ahly team in the ninth round with a score of 39-32 in the match that took place between them yesterday, Monday in the King Sharqawi hall, to raise its tally to 21 points, 4 points ahead of its closest competitors before it Al Ain will meet in the last round next Monday in the Violet Hall

King Cherkaoui retained the league’s shield for the fourth time in a row and for the 15th in its history, as the king’s youth had succeeded since the 2007-2008 season, with the exception of the 2016-2017 season, where he lost the shield to the youth before the merger.