Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team was crowned the Super Youth Handball Cup for the fourth time in a row, and the fourteenth in the club’s history, after its victory in the final match against Al Ain team, with a score of 38-37, in the final match that took place between them in the Al Jazira Club hall, so that the “King” youth continued their monopoly on the title. The Super Cup won 14 championships out of 20 copies of the competition, and they also succeeded in combining the Super Cup titles and the General League championship for the fourth consecutive season.

The Eastern Hand teams have dominated the handball titles in all stages so far, and it is the sixth title at the level of the men’s championships or the Sunni stages this season, after the first team won the Super Cup, the Emirates Cup and the Vice President’s Cup, and at the stage level, winning the junior league.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Faisal Hussein Al Tawash, Chairman of the National Teams and Coaches Committees of the Handball Federation, in the presence of Ali Al Marzouqi, Director of the Sharjah Men’s Handball Team, Abdullah Al Kaabi, Handball Supervisor at Al Ain Club, and Khamis Al Suwaidi, Handball Administrator.