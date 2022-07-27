Sharjah Youth, affiliated to the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, organized an introductory workshop on the basics of first aid, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development through the “Community Summer Platform”, and organized by the National Emergency Response Program “Sand”, one of the programs of the Emirates Foundation, in order to ensure that Increasing the awareness of its cadres supervising the skills lab within your summer and Yana activities, and empowering them with first aid skills, at the Wasit Youth Center.

The organization of this workshop aims to provide a safe environment for the participants to practice their activities during the summer vacation and maintain their safety according to the highest safety standards, and to provide Sharjah Youth employees with the necessary information and skills that must be carried out in emergency situations.

The employees participating in the workshop, which was presented by Masoud Al Hosani, Director of Training in the Sanid Programme, learned how to deal with emergency cases and injuries that can occur during various summer work and activities, in addition to ways to deal with cases of fainting and heat stroke, dealing with bleeding and prioritizing injury.

The participants in the workshop were briefed on the legal considerations while dealing with the injured, the most important procedures to be followed when providing first aid to the injured, and how to deal with different types of injuries and wounds, to preserve the lives of people and protect them when exposed to any injury, until the arrival of the ambulance or specialists from the medical authorities competent.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

